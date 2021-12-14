Police arrest man accused of robbery spree at dollar stores in Alabama

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested a man accused of a robbery spree at several dollar stores in the area.

Investigators said they connected Timichael Morrissette, 23, to robberies at Family Dollar stores on Moffett Road and Dauphin Island Parkway.

Morrissette, on his way to Metro Jail said, “I apologize” when asked about his alleged victims.

The first hold-up was on November 29 at the store on Moffett Road at Shelton Beach Road. Police said Morrissette and another person went inside and pointed guns at the cashier while demanding money and tobacco products.

Officers said Morrissette went back to the same store at 4:14 p.m. on December 7 and held up a cashier again. Police said the robbers also pointed a gun at a customer and stole money from them.

On December 10, detectives said the Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway at Maryvale Street was robbed just before 11 p.m. Police said Morrissette told the cashier he had a gun in his backpack and demanded money from the register.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier said, “It’s traumatic for any person to go through anything that deals with an armed gun being pointed in their face.”

Morrissette was arrested on December 13 and charged with four counts of first-degree robbery.

