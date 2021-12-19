Police search for shooting suspect after family altercation over child

By Olivia Kalentek

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police closed Second Street in Plainfield after a shooting centered around a family violence altercation.

When officers arrived on scene after shots fired reports, they determined the shots were fired during a family altercation over a child.

There were no injuries as a result of this shooting, but police confirmed that the suspect brandished and shot a gun in the direction of a home with two adults and three children.

The male suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in three other incidents just today.

Police say these previous incidents involved property damage at different locations throughout Plainfield.

Police are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Plainfield Police Department’s number is (860) 564-0804. Their anonymous tip line is (860) 564-7065.

