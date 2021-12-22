Reports: Amazon, Twitter and others pull out of CES 2022 in Las Vegas due to Covid-19 concerns

By Matt Kling, Ashley Casper

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — CES returns to Las Vegas in just two weeks, but the latest surge in COVD-19 cases is prompting numerous businesses to halt in-person attendance, according to multiple reports.

Tech and social media companies like Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Twitter and Pinterest are among a handful of companies canceling physical appearances at the 2022 CES conference amid the spread of the omicron variant, as first reported by Bloomberg.

CES’ organizers said they do not plan to cancel the event, but safety protocols have been updated for next year’s show. Vaccines are mandated, with verification through the CLEAR app, and guests must be tested for COVID-19 at least twice for the duration of the multi-day convention.

In January, CES went virtual for the first time to help mitigate the spread of the virus. This year, showrunners are pushing for an increase in testing.

“CES recommends you test for COVID-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas and within 24 hours of entering a CES venue,” the site reads.

The following health acknowledgment is posted on CES’ website:

“Your health and safety is important to us. We are actively tracking the emerging news and science around the new Omicron variant. We will continue to monitor and adjust our plans and health protocols as necessary. CES also continues to monitor guidelines for health safety measures from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada and Clark County. CES will follow applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with you and other CES audiences. We are also working closely with the Las Vegas community, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, exhibit venues and hotels, and if they adjust their plans, we will communicate that as well.”

The conference is scheduled to take place between Jan. 5-8, 2022. The event is expected to draw thousands from around the world to Las Vegas various venues.

