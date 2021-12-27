Renowned biologist and Alabama native E.O. Wilson dies at 92

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — E.O. Wilson, world renowned biologist and a native of Alabama, has died at age 92, according to his foundation.

“The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to share the passing of preeminent scientist, naturalist, author and teacher, Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D.,” the foundation posted on its website. “One of the most distinguished and recognized American scientists in modern history, Dr. Wilson devoted his life to studying the natural world and inspiring others to care for it as he did.”

Wilson died Sunday in Burlington, Mass.

Wilson has been called “the father of sociobiology” and “the father of biodiversity.”

At a young age in his hometown of Mobile, his studies led him to report the first known colony of fire ants in the United States, near the port of Mobile. He went on to become recognized as the world’s leading authority on ants.

