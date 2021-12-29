‘Restore some law and order’: Portland hat store has 3 break-ins in less than 2 months

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A northeast Portland hat store is cleaning up after someone broke in for the third time in less than two months.

FOX 12 talked with the co-owner of Flipside Hats. She said on Christmas Day, two different people broke in. Altogether, she said they got away with about $35,000 worth of merchandise.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Just two days after opening their new location last month, someone smashed a car into their store. She’s calling on local leaders to step up and make a change.

“I think the main message is getting the city of Portland to restore some law and order in a peaceful way,” co-owner Kori Giudici said. “We’re watching the city degrade before our eyes and the world is watching. We have gotten so much press nationwide and people saying, ‘Portland is not what it used to be.’”

The co-owner said she started Flipside Hats 20 years ago while she was in medical school. She said they use eco-friendly materials to make each hat.

While she said she’s obviously upset, she says she’s doing her best to move forward.

“It’s already a challenging situation and if I play the victim in this then I am the victim in this,” Giudici said. “That’s just never going to help us grow and get out of it. Just put one foot in front of the other and do what we do best.”

If you recognize the people in the video or if you know anything, call Portland police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.