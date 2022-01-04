Young Shreveport rapper using platform to bring attention to senseless violence

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An 11-year-old is using his rap skills to speak out about the violence overtaking over Shreveport.

Ray Da Yungin is using his growing platform to reach the masses. The rapper is using music to show other young people the impact of violence. He calls himself a kid influencer and he’s determined to use his voice for good. He says the violence here in Shreveport is just hitting too close to home and after losing two friends tragically he put all his hurt into his music.

The song “Miss you” talks about what happened in those tragic situations and how I felt. I put my emotions in that song as I was writing it, I hope it brings change to my city,” said the young rapper.

In the new song, the rapper talks about the loss of Xavier Perry the 12-year-old victim in a triple homicide that happened in November. Ray Da Yungin is releasing a new album soon. He’s hoping his voice inspires healing in his hometown.

