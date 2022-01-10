Buncombe County death rate higher than its birth rate in 2021, thanks to COVID-19

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — For the second year in a row, COVID-19 deaths have led to an unfortunate statistic in Buncombe County.

In 2021, the number of people who died in Buncombe County exceeded the number of people who were born, Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger said. It marked the second year in a row that Buncombe County’s death rate was higher than its birth rate.

“Prior to 2020, the death rate had never exceeded the birth rate in our 230 years of our county’s birth and death records,” Reisinger said.

The impact of COVID-19 is directly responsible for the excess death rate in Buncombe County, he said.

