PD: Suspects involved in Milford home invasion were dressed as Amazon workers

By Evan Sobol

MILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police in Milford are investigating a home invasion Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Milford Detective Bureau, they are investigating a home invasion that occurred on 494 Naugatuck Avenue.

According to the victim, the suspects were armed and wearing an Amazon delivery uniform. The suspects were seen carrying a package.

The suspects then forced their way into the residence after the victim opened the door to take the delivery.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dancy by calling 203-783-4798 or emailing tdancy@milfordct.gov, or by contacting Detective Mahoney by calling 203-783-4727 or by emailing rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

