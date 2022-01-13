What’s closed on Broadway: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ pausing performances until June

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The latest Broadway show to pause during the omicron variant is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which will stage its final performance on Sunday — and not return until June.

And when the popular show resumes, it will do so in the smaller Belasco Theater.

We’re excited to share that Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird will be moving to the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, June 1. Our final performance at the Shubert Theatre will be this Sunday, January 16. pic.twitter.com/xgfiGpJtOO

— To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway (@mockingbirdbway) January 12, 2022

The current occupant of that theater, “Girl from the North Country,” is itself temporarily closing Jan. 23, and promises “a return engagement this spring is in the works.”

The shows are following the model of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which announced earlier this month that it would close Jan. 10 with plans to reopen March 15.

Five Broadway shows decided to close earlier than expected in December, and now three more have paused performances during the traditionally slow winter months, hoping to resume later this year.

Several shows canceled performances around Christmas, while others — including “Jagged Little Pill,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” Ain’t Too Proud” and “Waitress” — have announced they were closing for good.

Mask and vaccine requirements for those attending Broadway shows has been extended through at least the end of April.

