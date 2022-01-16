Amish men use horses to pull car out of ditch

By Tony Garcia

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Amish community in Lawrenceburg generally keep to themselves and mind their own business.

On Sunday morning, a little snowfall caused some problems for motorists in Lawrence County, including a woman who lost control of her car and slid off the road.

Well, a group of Amish used their vehicle, two black horses, to get the lady’s car back on the road.

