Police rescue deer from ice

By Olivia Kalentek

Click here for updates on this story

MONTVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — Montville Police were called to Horton Cove early Sunday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found a deer stuck on the ice.

According to officers, every time the deer would try to get up, it would slip and fall.

Officers Fazzino and Michaels were the officers who responded to the call.

“I didn’t think we’d be able to do much, but we grabbed a kayak to get across a short amount of slush. Then walked out on this brisk 3 ° morning. The deer eventually fell/slid its way to solid ground,” says an officer at the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.