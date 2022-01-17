Female hiker rescued, airlifted off the Lanikai Trail in Kailua

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about an injured hiker on the Lanikai Trail in Kailua on Sunday morning.

The call was received at around 8:37 AM and a total of five units, staffed with 17 personnel responded to the emergency.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 8:46 AM and quickly established command at Lanikai Community Park.

It is reported that the hiker injured her right ankle about 10 minutes into the trail.

HFD made contact with the hiker and was placed on a rescue stretcher for an air extraction by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

The injured hiker was safely airlifted and then transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel at 9:17 AM.

No other injuries were reported, and the remaining hikers were escorted out of the trail by HFD personnel.

Hiking Safety Tips

Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external backup battery. Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.