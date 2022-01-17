Ice fishermen rescued after trapped by open water on Saginaw Bay

By STEPHEN BOROWY

HURON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Two ice fishermen were rescued by authorities after they were trapped by open water on the Saginaw Bay.

On Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2:25 p.m., an airboat with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Caseville Fire Department responded to two ice fishermen trapped by open water more than a half-mile offshore from Caseville Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Harbor Beach, called Huron County Central Dispatch for help. The airboat, crewed by a deputy and two firemen, was able to help the two fishermen off the unsafe ice with no further incidents.

The sheriff’s office learned the fishermen stepped over cracks on the way out, not realizing the ice could have possibly split apart as much as it did. When they arrived on shore, the fishermen were checked out by Scheurer Ambulance personnel and released.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson notes this was the second incident within a week that the rescue airboat responded to the Huron and Tuscola county side of the Saginaw Bay.

“Although I’ve personally heard from anglers reporting up to 8 inches of ice on different parts of our county’s water, fishermen need to realize the possible hidden dangers that come with ice fishing, especially when the ice is able to move and cracks are apparent,” Hanson said.

