Milwaukee community activist creates music videos to raise reckless driving awareness

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The push is on to combat Milwaukee’s reckless driving problem.

Earlier this month, Mayor Cavalier Johnson revealed his plan, but there’s concern that those who need to hear from City Hall, aren’t.

A new music video about reckless driving, written and produced right here in Milwaukee, was just released. Creators hope it stops would-be reckless drivers in their tracks.

It’s the second music video aimed at combatting reckless driving in Milwaukee.

“I don’t like to use the phrase, but we try to say it’s kind of ‘hood music,’ and we’re trying to reach those people who listen to those types of music,” said community activist Tracey Dent.

“The only way I can pinpoint why I continue doing what I do is because I’m doing God’s work,” Dent said.

Dent also works as an Uber driver, often seeing the recklessness firsthand. But he didn’t make his first music video about it until the death of 7-year-old Londyn Nicole Quesada.

“And it just, it touched my heart, and I said okay, let’s do something together,” said Dent.

Last year, reckless drivers killed 65 people in Milwaukee and injured many more.

Therapists think Dent’s onto something, saying this is a great way to reach drivers who may be resistant to change.

“Getting his message out there and showing, hey, this is something I care about. I think that music videos are a great way to tell your message. It’s very creative. You can use music for so many different things,” said Donetta Walker of Divine Wellness & Counseling.

“The target audience don’t watch the news and we try to reach out to them in a different way,” Dent said. “If it’s not social media, it’s through music, or word to mouth.”

Dent’s planning to put out a part two to his town hall-style video.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.