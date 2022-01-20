Nurse’s stolen car found trashed in West Asheville

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The stolen vehicle of a Mission Hospital ICU nurse has been found.

Kasia Able and two co-workers were staying at the Aloft hotel in downtown Asheville when someone stole her car during Sunday’s snow storm.

The car was spotted “trashed” in West Asheville on Wednesday.

The license plate had been ripped off the 2010 Subaru Outback, but police were able to run the VIN to determine it was Able’s car.

“You know, I feel really good that the community was able to keep an eye out. They saw it and called and reported it. That feels good,” Able said. “It feels great that people are looking out for each other.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds toward a new car for Able. As of Wednesday night, more than $7,200 had been raised.

“My deep well of gratitude. I’m overwhelmed. I hope I can find a way to properly say thank you,” Able said.

