Mobile homes in high demand as property values, rent continue to soar

By Sophia Perricone

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The housing market in Las Vegas continues to reach new heights. In December, the average price for a home was a record-breaking $425,000.

The soaring prices are forcing some buyers to turn to more affordable options.

At El Dorado Estates Mobile Home Park, property manager Jeanne Parrett said phones have been ringing off the hook.

“We get four or five calls a day, when we use to get four or five calls a week,” she said. “I’ve been here since 1996 and, no, this is all coming around to a new circle.”

Parrett said the trend started shortly after the pandemic did, when the non-mobile home market started taking off.

“It’s more competitive. The biggest thing to remember is it’s less expensive than a site build home,” she said. “They can buy a home and with their mortgage payment and space rent still be less expensive than an apartment.”

In the north valley, Kathy McCafferty with Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park said demand is also through the roof. Right now, they do not have any available inventory.

“I would go weeks and not get any calls for people looking for rentals or to purchase home, to getting six a day,” she said. “It’s because of the housing market, most definitely.”

Although mobile homes are still more affordable, McCafferty said they are still not immune to the housing boom.

“I had a few people in the park sell their home for $3,000. Now, they’re $15,000,” she explained.

