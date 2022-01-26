Nashua homicide suspect accused of killing grandmother dies in custody

By Web Staff

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A suspect accused of causing the death of his grandmother died on Monday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office said Jacob Abraham, 28, of Nashua was hospitalized after suffering from a medical event earlier this month while in custody.

Abraham was transferred to hospice care last week.

Abraham was charged with second-degree murder for causing the death of his grandmother, Cynthia Toupin, 71, in November 2021.

Investigators said Toupin’s cause of death was sharp force trauma to the neck.

The state will no longer continue the prosecution of Abraham after his death.

