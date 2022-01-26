Officials release identity of detainee who died after erratic behavior reported in cell

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a Detention Officer was conducting supervision rounds and observed a detainee acting erratically in a holding cell in female booking. The Detention Officer entered the holding cell while calling for medical and supervisors. After a check by the nurse, EMS arrived at 8:45 p.m. and transported the detainee at 9:07 p.m. to Mission Hospital. The detainee passed at Mission at approximately 11:46 p.m.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the detainee, Maria Christina Frisbee, at noon on Wednesday. A spokesperson said her nearest living relative was contacted and the sheriff’s office offered its condolences in Frisbee’s passing.

The detainee had been put on special watch when she was booked into the facility at approximately 6:06 p.m. earlier on Tuesday evening. The special watch designation was based on the detainee’s previous booking history and disclosure of a history of drug use, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, during the medical screening that took place during the booking process.

The detainee was a white female and 41 years old at the time of her death.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner pending an autopsy. The SBI and Buncombe County District Attorney have been notified. The SBI will conduct an independent investigation as is standard practice.

An initial check of rounds and review of video and body camera footage shows that the required rounds were conducted and policies were followed by Detention Officers and medical staff prior to the medical incident.

