Police searching for dog that attacked woman and baby

TIMMINS, Ontario, Canada (CTV Newschannel) — Timmins animal control is investigating after a woman and one-year-old were bitten by an aggressive dog while walking in the Schumacher area, police say.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Jan. 18 on Fourth Avenue near the Templeton Street intersection.

“The woman suffered minor injuries as she fought off the dog however, the infant girl sustained significant injury due to the attack and required hospital care for her injuries,” Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

“The dog in question is described as a large-sized breed with white short hair with a brown patch on its face.”

The dog was by itself at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

