Nebraska Humane Society rescues over 50 animals, including more than 25 ﻿dogs and puppies, from Omaha home

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska Humane Society rescued over 50 animals from a single home in Omaha on Tuesday.

According to NHS, the shelter received an anonymous tip leading to over 25 dogs and puppies, along with birds, reptiles and small mammals being brought in.

In December, the Nebraska Humane Society removed nearly 600 exotic animals from a Papillion home. NHS is still working through forensic exams on those animals preparing them for permanent placements.

After the shelter’s population almost doubled last month, NHS said “resources are already stretched thin and many of these animals will need continued care.”

