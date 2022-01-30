Off-duty police officer dies after deputies pursue armed robbery suspect

By KPTV Staff

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — An off-duty Vancouver police officer was killed at his home after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office pursued an armed robbery suspect Saturday night.

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said it responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area. The suspect was reported to have a gun and left in a stolen vehicle. Deputies located the suspect and began to chase the vehicle based on the armed robbery.

The suspect drove to Battle Ground, got out of the car and started to run. The suspect approached a homeowner in the area. Police responded and communicated with all parties. During this contact, a Clark County deputy shot one of the individuals. The person was provided medical aid but eventually died.

“My heart goes out to officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well,” Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain said. “His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many.”

The sheriff’s office said the incident is being treated as an officer-involved shooting and being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

Police and the sheriff’s office have provided no update on if the armed robbery suspect has been found or arrested.

