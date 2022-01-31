Committee to discuss anti-hair discrimination bill

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Missouri lawmakers will hold a hearing for two Crown Act bills.

The Crown Act protects against discrimination over Black hairstyles like braids, locs, and cornrows. The natural hair movement has been going on for years but has been increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to style their own hair for months while salons were closed.

The bills up for discussion Monday will specifically focus on schools. The NAACP said 13 states have enacted the act along with 28 cities that have not. Thirty states have pre-filed, filed, or intend to introduce the legislation.

Last year, Missouri passed the committee. The year before it passed in the House but failed in the Senate. Similar discussions about legislation in Illinois have been had but no changes yet.

