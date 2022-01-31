Oxford Hills community gathers to support students, teachers

By WMTW Staff

NORWAY, Maine (WMTW) — Residents in the Oxford Hills area gathered Sunday to support the teachers and students in the school district.

Dozens attended the event, organized by a group known as Viking Voices, after the school district’s athletic mascot, the Vikings.

The peaceful protest comes a week after the Oxford Hills School Board placed Superintendent Dr. Monica Henson on paid administrative leave, while the Board investigated claims that Dr. Henson inappropriately restrained a student.

Several teachers filed a joint complaint with the Board against Dr. Henson since the alleged incident occurred in September, while Dr. Henson was filling in as a principal at Agnes Gray Elementary School.

Sunday’s event was coordinated primarily via social media. Viking Voices group member Alexa Baumgardner said she was pleased with the turnout, as well as the support the community has offered.

“We’ve had lots of horns, a lot of people reaching out on the Facebook group just taking pictures and videos driving by,” she said Sunday.

“We have a lot of local businesses that are supporting us as well. So we’re excited about the traction that was made for sure.”

It is unclear who will serve as superintendent during Dr. Henson’s administrative leave.

