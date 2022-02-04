Crocs Gives Free Shoes To Students, Teachers Affected By Marshall Fire

By Shawna Khalafi

LOUISVILLE, Colorado (KCNC) — Crocs is gifting a free pair of shoes to every student, teacher and staff member within the Boulder Valley School District, giving back to the community affected by the Marshall Fire.

“Sometimes, something as simple as footwear on someone’s feet can provide a little comfort during a difficult time, especially when they’re bright and colorful and add a little fun,” said Shannon Sisler, the Crocs SVP & Chief People Officer.

Friday morning, they kicked off the giveaway at Coal Creek Elementary School in Louisville, where they gave out about 400 free Crocs to students and staff.

“The kids really look up to staff, and this is their home and their safe place, so having a pair of Crocs that matches the staff and their classmates is really exciting,” said Ashlee Armenti, a parent volunteer at the event.

The Colorado-based company will visit each school in the coming weeks, planning to give away a total of 30,000 Crocs.

