Deadly barn fire near Bennington ruled accidental by State Fire Marshals

BENNINGTON, Nebraska (KETV) — State Fire Marshals have ruled the barn fire near Bennington accidental, although it’s still unclear what sparked the fire.

One person died along with nine horses Thursday morning.

The official said firefighters responded to a report of a fire near 225th and Dutch Hall Road around 6:15 a.m.

They said there were about 50 horses in the barn at the time, some have made it out and are now getting treatment. Officials said some of the horses didn’t make it out.

“One firefighter suffered burns while battling the blaze,” said Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow.

The firefighter was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and has since been treated and released.

Fire officials said this was an active fire scene and it was harder to fight because they’ve been pumping water in from six miles away.

Officials say due to the ice from the water sprayed on the building made footing treacherous.

13 different crews from four counties responded to the fire, including firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Bennington, Arlington Blair, Kennard, and Omaha.

The Waterloo Fire Department said the state fire marshal and Douglas County sheriffs will investigate the blaze.

Fire crews shut down southbound County Road 19 and traffic was rerouted to Highway 71.

