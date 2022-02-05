Apple watch credited with saving man’s life

By Joyce Lupiani, Tracye Hutchins

MORROW, Georgia (WGCL) — An Apple watch is being credited with saving a man’s life on the morning of Jan. 23 in Morrow, Georgia.

According to Morrow Fire Department, an older resident fell while outside and needed help. That’s when his Apple watch came to the rescue after detecting he had fallen and contacted the Clayton County Emergency Communications Center who dispatched the fire department and police department.

City of Morrow Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Moss explains, “Since an Apple Watch initiated the call, the location of the call could only be determined by the watch’s GPS, which reported the closest address. The Morrow Fire Department crew arrived on the scene with Morrow Police units and quickly noticed that the physical address was not where the patient was located and began a search of the perimeter.”

The man was found near some shrubbery just 12 minutes after his Apple watch contacted dispatch, but he was already semi-conscious, confused and extremely cold to touch from the freezing elements (it was below freezing this morning in Morrow).

“If he had not had that activation of the smart watch, which notified 911, he probably would not have been found until the next morning,” said Morrow County Fire Department Capt. Jim Fleming.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital where he was treated and later released.

The fire department says the man’s outcome could “undoubtedly” been much worse considering the extreme weather and an ongoing medical condition.

The Clayton County Police Department is also recognizing Dispatcher II Alecia Chavous for her role in saving the man. With only basic GPS coordinates from the Apple watch, Cahvous contacted the Morrow police and fire departments.

If you have an Apple watch, here’s how you can make sure the fall detection feature is turned on:

1. Open the Apple watch app on your phone.

2. Scroll down and tap Emergency SOS.

3. Then turn ON fall detection.

