Ice Skaters Fall Through Ice At Stampede Meadows Reservoir Near Truckee, One Missing

TRUCKEE, California (KOVR) — Five people were rescued and one more is still missing after a group of ice skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee on Saturday, said the Truckee Fire Protection District.

8 were originally skating on the lake when the ice broke and 6 went into the water. The two who didn’t go under helped 5 of the 6 get out but one person was still left under.

Aerial support was used to assist in transporting personnel to the scene to care for the five people who were rescued from the remote location.

The Washoe County Sheriff Hasty Team also responded with their dive team in order to search for one person who is still missing.

Of the 5 survivors, the only injuries were a dislocated shoulder that one of the skaters obtained.

The Truckee Fire Protection District says that this unfortunate incident is a reminder to stay off of the ice on area lakes as it is difficult to impossible to tell the stability of the ice, particularly with the recent warmer temperatures.

