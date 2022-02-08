Suspect Runs Over Deputy, Attacks Others With Fishing Hook, Officials Say

By Danielle Chavira

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by a suspect in a vehicle on Monday night. Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened at East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way.

The area is near University Boulevard and Orchard Road. Officials say the suspect ran over the deputy. They add the suspect attacked other deputies with a fishing hook.

John Bartmann, a spokesman for ACSO, says deputies responded to a home on Caley Avenue after a resident said they did not want the suspect inside their home. The suspect was a guest, although specific details about the relation are not clear.

The resident says the suspect was acting strange and tried to remove him when the suspect sprayed pepper spray in the air.

Deputies arrived and say the suspect sped toward one of them and ran over the deputy. The other deputies chased the suspect.

Officials say deputies used a “termination technique” to stop the vehicle before the suspect hit a tree and stopped about 50 feet away.

CBS4 saw at least one sedan with damage to the passenger side.

One witness told CBS4’s Karen Morfitt she and her dad hid behind their vehicle as authorities ordered the suspect to get out of the car.

“Me and my dad were cowering behind a car just in case they did fire their guns. I was fully expecting them to fire their guns. They kept saying, ‘We will shoot! Get out of your car!’ So I definitely was expecting them to shoot, so that scared me,” she said.

Officials say once deputies went to arrest the suspect, he fought them with a fishing hook. Some deputies suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.

The suspect was tased multiple times. Authorities say the suspect had a dog with him, but the dog was detained with a K9 officer.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital and is in good condition. He suffered some type of leg injury.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition. He has not been identified.

