Women at Oklahoma senior living center offer love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Web Staff

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — People looking for love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day should listen to the sage words from some women at an Oklahoma senior living center.

The ladies at the StoneCreek of Edmond Senior Living Center offered advice to people looking for love or in a relationship.

Myrtle says you and your partner should dance together. Liz’s main advice is to be nice, and Maxine says you should eat together.

Elenda, who is all about Galentine’s Day, says her advice is to shop around.

