Burned Labradoodle, Will, showing improvements on journey to recovery

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Dog Days Rescue, the organization caring for a Labradoodle whose body was badly burned in December, took to social media to provide the latest updates on the dog’s recovery.

During a Facebook Live, the organization said they continue to see improvements in Will’s health, highlighting the milestones he’s made since his injury.

“Will is moving, using stairs, all kinds of doodle things… even the things he doesn’t need to do. Dog things,” Dog Days Rescue Organizer Tina said proudly.

“His physical therapy is going fantastic,” she added.

On Dec. 5, Will was found “engulfed in flames” along Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue in Decatur. The large male Labradoodle was running along the road until people in the area helped him.

Since that heartbreaking day, Dog Days Rescue has made several Facebook posts about the dog, and accepting donations for his medical needs.

“He has put on a lot of weight. We’re almost where we need to be,” Tina said.

But, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Dog Days Rescue says two skin graft surgeries nearly ended Will’s life prompting them to look into other options for his recovery.

The DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 on Thursday that they have located the owner of the dog, but no arrests had been made.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who set the dog on fire. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward, bringing the total to $7,000.

