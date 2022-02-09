Man sentenced to 15 years in deadly road rage attack

By Matt Woods

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 40-year-old Troy, Mo. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a deadly road rage attack in 2020.

A jury found Joshua O’Keefe, 40, of Troy, Mo., guilty of involuntary manslaughter after police said he punched an elderly man several times on the shoulder of Interstate 64 on Aug. 30, 2020. The St. Charles County Prosecutors Attorney’s Office said the victim, 68-year-old Ron Lawson, lost consciousness and O’Keefe placed him back into his vehicle.

He left without calling 911. Lawson later died from the attack. The 68-year-old was a volunteer firefighter for the Winfield Fire Protection Service.

O’Keefe turned himself into the Troop C headquarters in St. Charles County after police put out his photo. O’Keefe’s wife was also arrested following the incident.

