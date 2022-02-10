Police search for suspicious man who entered homes

By Ken MacLeod

BOSTON (WBZ) — Several women in South Boston are wondering if a phony deliveryman is roaming Southie — where he has actually entered homes without permission.

“He was walking around our house,” says one woman who did not want to be identified. “So it was very, very strange.”

She is one of at least two women living in Southie who have filed police reports — describing the same man dressed in all black — walking right into their apartment uninvited.

Ring doorbell video from Tuesday morning shows the man with an unpackaged fitted bedsheet in hand, entering an apartment on West Broadway.

Seconds later, he was confronted by a resident.

“He said he was looking for an address that wasn’t anywhere near our house at all,” the woman told WBZ.

“It was a very quick exchange,” she says, “but definitely sketchy and weird.”

The doorbell camera even captured a brief parting conversation between the suspicious visitor and resident — during which the man recommends she lock her door in the future.

As the guy walks off, he can be heard speaking into what appears to be a walkie-talkie.

Of course, no legit deliveryman would stroll into your home without the homeowner’s blessing.

“I was scared and really didn’t know what to say or do,” one woman told us. “I kind of blacked out for a bit. And I just was hoping he had left.”

Just 30 minutes later on “O” Street, a very similar intrusion went much the same way — with that lady snapping a photo of the man’s Suburban SUV.

“Luckily, he walked himself out,” the first woman told us, “And he wasn’t looking for any confrontations.”

Both women say they immediately locked their door and called police — who are now trying to ID the man — and his motives.

