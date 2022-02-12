Community reacts to girl dying after being hit by multiple vehicles

By James Felton, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WNEM) — An Isabella County resident is sharing her sympathies after a teen was struck by multiple vehicles.

It happened Thursday evening on M-20 between Wise Road and Chippewa Road in Chippewa Township.

When authorities arrived, police found the body of a 14-year-old girl in the road with major trauma.

One local resident said she is keeping the family of this young girl in her prayers.

“That was really sad,” Becky Granger said.

Granger reacted to the death of the 14-year-old girl on Thursday night. Granger lives on the state highway and saw all the emergency lights down the street.

She didn’t know what happened until TV5 told her.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office said the Chippewa Township resident was found lying in the road. She had been struck by several vehicles.

“I think it’s awful that a 14-year-old would be out at dark on 20, which is a main thoroughfare. People exceeding 55 miles an hour, and to be hit multiple times, that’s awful,” Granger said.

Investigators said it appears the girl walked into the traffic lanes. They said drivers who hit her were unable to stop or avoid her.

Granger knows there are people suffering after their sudden loss. She has a heartfelt message for them.

“You’ll be in my prayers. I’m so sorry for your trauma and your tragedy. And I hope you know the peace of Jesus that can bring you through this,” Granger said.

Authorities said the girl’s home isn’t far from where she lost her life.

“It’s hard to lose a child. And I’m praying right now for a 10-year-old who has cancer in his brain stem. So, parents don’t want to lose a child. They shouldn’t die before us,” Granger said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.