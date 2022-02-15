Another violent crime involving a juvenile suspect in Mobile

By Stephen Moody

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Stopping violent crimes involving children. That would be part of the job description for Joshua Jones if he’s approved as the new Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator in Mobile.

As a former Mobile police officer, he now slides into a difficult role. A role that includes building relationships in the community and identifying potential offenders.

“He’s got a daunting task ahead of him, but his job by itself does not solve the issue of violence that we have in our community. He’s one component,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

And it’s a problem that has only grown over the past year. Monday, a 39-year-old man was shot here near this barbershop. The suspect, only 17 years old.

Back in September Nija Hill lost her son Chavan Scruggs after he was shot near his high school.

The suspect in that case only 15 years old.

“It is heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking that it’s another child that was similar to the age of my child. That bothers me. That bothers me because at that age, you should have some kind of guidance,” Hill said.

The Mobile City Council will vote on his appointment Tuesday during its weekly council meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.