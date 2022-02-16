Second egg of 2022 found in Hays, Pa. bald eagle nest

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — There are now two eggs in the Hays Bald Eagle nest, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The second egg was laid just after 4 p.m. Monday.

The first egg was laid on Friday at 6:22 p.m.

ow that there are eggs in the nest, an adult Bald Eagle will stay on the nest constantly, incubating the egg. The adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.

Also, when the adult stands up, it can be seen rolling the egg to keep a constant temperature within the egg.

There’s typically a two-to-four day span in between laying eggs.

The Hays Bald Eagles have been nesting on the same hillside since 2013.

Last year, the first egg was laid on Feb. 12, the second egg on Feb. 15, and the third egg on Feb. 19.

Two eggs hatched on March 23 and the third on March 27. The eaglets fledged the nest on June 6, June 12 and June 23.

For a complete list of Hays nest facts, visit: aswp.org/pages/nest-info-by-year

