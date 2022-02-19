Teachers vote to authorize strike

By Erin Hassanzadeh

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators in the Twin Cities are preparing to strike if districts don’t come to the table and compromise. In St. Paul, 78% of educators said yes to a strike, while 97% of educators in Minneapolis voted yes.

There are still steps required to officially strike; the unions would have to formally notify their districts and give a 10-day notice.

Ask just about any parent and they’ll tell you a teacher strike is the last thing they want.

“I hope it doesn’t happen and it shouldn’t happen,” said Justin Cummins, the parent of a sophomore at Highland Park High School.

“All the families I know have been really upset by it,” said Michael Dueñes, a parent of a sophomore at Minneapolis South High School.

But parents of all age groups across Minneapolis and St. Paul tell WCCO they want their districts to step up and support students and educators.

“We should care what the people who are actually working with our children say and think and what they define their needs to be,” said Erin Mitchell, the parent of an 8th grader at justice page middle school.

Families acknowledge that it could be “a little painful for parents.” Some say it will be worse than that.

“It will be horrible,” said Becky Franklin, parent of a first grader at Hiawatha Elementary School.

“I’m a single working parent I can’t afford to have school shut down,” said Daisy Fontaine, the parent of a second grader at Bancroft Elementary school.

But the issues they’re seeing are too great to ignore.

“My daughter has I think close to 50 students in her math class,” said Cummins.

“Forty-two eighth-graders in a geometry class is really unacceptable,” said Mitchell.

The unions want more mental health services for students, and higher wages for educators and support professionals.

“The ESPs have been very influential for my son and for his classmates,” said Dueñes. “The ESPs really do need to be paid a higher, more living wage.”

“This is not just about wages; this is about our children,” said Mitchell.

And that’s what these parents want at the end of the day — they want what is best for their students.

“I know I’m speaking for a lot of other parents. We will be on the picket lines with our students and the educators until the district does right by everyone,” said Cummins.

The last time Minneapolis teachers went on strike was in 1970. Both unions have another mediation session on Tuesday.

