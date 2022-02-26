Fire destroys Oregon home, person jumps from second story window

By Sarah Hurwitz

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Beaverton house is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Friday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Southwest Sammy Drive near 187th Avenue.

Before crews arrived, TVF&R says initial reports were that it may have started in the chimney as the roof was fully engulfed in flames.

TVF&R says someone jumped out of a second story window onto an awning and was hurt but is expected to be okay.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

FOX 12 spoke with neighbor Calvin Liggins on what he saw Friday morning.

“It basically just went boom the front one went and then the rest of them went,” Liggins said. “It was pretty bad, I mean it was just a lot of like to me my point of view I couldn’t even see the sky.”

Neighbors said the house has had issues.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been to the house 20 times in the last year on calls including noise complaints, assaults, outstanding warrants, a welfare check and an overdose.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

