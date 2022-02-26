Navy finds metal in water at elementary school and chemical and organic compounds in neighborhoods

By KITV Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Navy announced late Friday night that it found elevated levels of beryllium at Pearl Harbor Elementary School.

The initial sample, taken from an outdoor sink at the school, tested positive for beryllium at a level higher than the limit set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

The next step is to sample, flush, and re-sample for metals at that location. The school and people who live nearby have been notified.

Also late Friday night, the Navy announced it found elevated levels of a petroleum compound in a military neighborhood near the Daniel K. Inouye Airport and an organic compound in three other neighborhoods.

Initial testing in one home in Halsey Terrace detected a petroleum compound at a level more than double the limit set by the DOH.

Samples from two non-residential buildings in Catlin Park and Radford Terrace found an organic compound known as DEHP. It is not the same chemical as a previously reported compound.

DEHP was also found in a sample taken from a vacant home about four miles away in the McGrew and Halawa neighborhoods.

The next step is to re-flush and re-sample the impacted buildings, both non-residential and homes.

The Hawaii DOH public health advisory remains in effect for Zones F2 and B1, and all Navy Water System users should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene until the advisory is amended for their zone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.