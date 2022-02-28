BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A black BMW traveling southbound on Henry Hudson Parkway in the vicinity of 183rd Street lost control, went over the barrier and landed on Amtrak train tracks below.

The car burst into flames.

One person was discovered dead in the car with severe burns.

A second person, a 39-year-old man, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two southbound lanes of the parkway were closed as police investigated.

Amtrak issued a service advisory saying delays between New York Penn Station and Albany were possible due to the police activity.

