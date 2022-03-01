McDowell County teacher keeps job after being caught on camera using racial slur

By Jordan Honeycutt

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — A McDowell County high school teacher who was caught on video using a racial slur in November has returned to the classroom.

McDowell County Schools officials said Jack Jensen’s paid suspension is over and he will be allowed to keep his job.

Jensen was suspended while district officials investigated an allegation that he made an inappropriate racial remark in front of a class at McDowell High School.

Assistant superintendent Brian T. Oliver said Monday the investigation was complete, Jensen had completed his suspension and returned to the classroom as a math teacher at McDowell Virtual Academy.

“Because state law prohibits the release of certain personnel information, the district is unable to provide additional information other than Mr. Jensen’s actions were addressed in a manner consistent with district policies,” Oliver said in a statement. “As stated in our board policies, MCS does not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment, and this incident has been dealt with accordingly.”

