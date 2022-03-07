1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex

By WABC Staff

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) — Emergency personnel remain at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in which a father threw a baby from the second floor of a burning building into the arms of first responders below.

The flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the South Ridge Apartments in the 500 block of Northumberland Way to find heavy fire coming from part of the three-story structure.

South Brunswick Police say two people jumped from the building to escape the flames, including the mother of an infant.

Police say the father was also trying to escape the fire when he was able to toss the baby from the second floor to officers and firefighters below.

The fire was placed under control as of 11 a.m.

Four people were being treated for minor injuries, and police say one person was taken to an area hospital.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents who have been displaced by the fire.

