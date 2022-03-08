Missouri ranks last in teacher pay, Parson wants to raise wages

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Enrollment in education programs across the country is decreasing and at Webster University, it’s no different.

“It’s not good,” said Stephanie Mahfood, an associate dean at the Webster School of Education.

There are a multitude of reasons for declining enrollment and an exodus of teachers leaving the business, but low pay is one part of the puzzle that educators say must be addressed.

“We need more teachers in the pipeline. I’m a little bit anxious if we don’t have this trend turn around,” said Mahfood.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson hopes to address the teacher shortage by increasing the minimum salary for teachers in the state. Currently, the minimum salary is $25,000. The Governor’s proposed state budget calls for it to be increased to $38,000.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Education, out of 555 education agencies in Missouri, 527 have at least one teacher who makes less than $38,000, which is 94 percent of school districts.

Around 8,500 teachers could be affected by the salary raise.

“The governor’s recommendation is a first step in addressing teacher pay in our state, as Missouri currently ranks 50th in the nation in average starting teacher salary ($32,970),” said Mallory McGowin, spokesperson for DESE.

“The recommendation at this time is to increase the annual salary to $38,000 for anyone making less than that amount. It would then be up to local school leaders and boards of education to determine if they have enough local revenue to allow them to increase pay for all steps/phases of their local salary schedule.”

In Illinois, the minimum salary for teachers will increase to $40,000 by 2024.

“It was a little surprising to look at the pay scale in Missouri as compared to Illinois to see how much I was losing out on,” said Christa Payton, a teacher in the St. Louis area.

Payton says teachers have a huge responsibility in the lives of our children and yet often make less than retail workers.

“Target in some markets is looking at starting pay at $24 an hour which is $48,000 annually,” said Payton.

The state legislature needs to approve Gov. Parson’s budget which includes the pay raise for teachers. They have until May 30 to approve it.

