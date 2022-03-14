Alleged wrong-way driver killed in crash after getting out of car on freeway

By Charly Edsitty

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Gulf Freeway involving two suspected drunk drivers, according to Houston police.

The freeway was closed for hours as crews worked to clean up the major accident.

The crash happened in the outbound lanes of I-45 south at Scott in the Third Ward area around 2:40 a.m.

HPD investigators said a wrong-way driver inside a silver car collided with another car on the freeway.

The people in the other car were OK, but the wrong-way driver got out of the car, and was then hit and killed by another driver in a black car.

Both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the black car are suspected of being intoxicated, HPD said. Investigators say the driver of the black car was driving erratically, speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and tailgating people in the moments before the crash.

“Witnesses say the driver had time to see the disabled vehicle and the man outside, but because they were speeding, they struck that vehicle and the pedestrian was thrown and died,” Sgt. David Rose said.

Sadly, this crash is the latest in a string of deadly crashes over the last few days. Three people were killed in four other crashes over the weekend.

This week is expected to be dangerous and deadly on the roads across our state because of spring break and St. Patrick’s Day.

Here in Houston, we also have the rodeo happening — all three of those events can lead to drinking and driving.

The message from law enforcement is — if you’re planning to drink, do not drive, and have a plan of how you’ll get home.

