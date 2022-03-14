Thousands Of Ukrainian Flags Planted In Boston’s Back Bay As Part Of Immersive Art Display

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — City and state leaders in Boston say they are ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees into the community. On Monday, they were in Back Bay to unveil a sign of welcome to those families.

More than 5,000 Ukrainian flags were placed in the ground of Statler Park.

The display is not just a show of support. It’s an immersive art experiment meant to show the immense bravery and relentless spirit of Ukrainian people.

On Tuesday, the flag display will be paired with an all-day screening of a movie about the father of Ukrainian culture, an artist named Taras Shevchenko.

You can watch the movie at Castle Park Plaza. All ticket sales will help Ukrainian refugees.

The immersive art exhibit is also on display in west coast cities and in Canada.

