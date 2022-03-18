Residents demanding action after dealing with bed bug infestation

By James Felton, James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw residents are accusing an apartment complex of an infestation of bed bugs and are demanding action.

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, spends a lot of his time raising awareness about what he said is a bed bug problem at Pinewood Manor Apartments in Saginaw.

“I just want somebody to help,” he said.

He has lived there for a year. He showed TV5 dead bed bugs he carries with him.

He wants the building’s owner, the Saginaw Housing Commission, to do something about the infestation.

“It’s a big deal. My social life, my family, I ain’t seen people in so long, you know, and I don’t want to go to nobody’s house and give them these bed bugs,” the man said.

TV5 tried speaking with other residents, but they didn’t want to speak about the issue. However, they said bed bugs are a problem.

“Disabled and older people, senior citizens, dealing with this in this building man, it’s sad,” he said.

The man said he went to the Saginaw Housing Commission last Friday with bed bugs. It’s all part of his effort to get someone to do something.

He wonders if anyone from the Saginaw Housing Commission would feel comfortable staying at the apartment complex.

“Just lay in there one night. Do you think you might have bed bugs when you walk out front door? That’s all I want to know. And somebody please help,” he said.

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw Housing Commission for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

