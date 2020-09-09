The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Co-Op and our sponsors invite you to participate in our annual FIREBUSTERS fire and life safety program!

Central Oregon Fire Prevention Co-Op is offering five safety video segments to educate our Central Oregon children on Fire and Life Safety. The safety videos will be posted online here on the Firebusters page and also at www.centraloregonfireservices.org throughout the month of October. Tune-in to watch the Firebusters segment on NewsChannel 21 (KTVZ) daily between October 4-8, each segment will air at 6:30 am and repeat at 6:30 pm.

Teachers, if you have time to review the video segments and questions with your students, it is a great opportunity to educate on fire and life safety in the classroom! Worksheets can also be sent home with students to complete with their family. To be entered to win individual, class and/or school prizes, your class worksheets need to be collected by October 14 and delivered to your school front office by the morning of October 15.