Buddy The Cat In Stable Condition After Attack, Might Soon Be Discharged To Foster Home

By Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Buddy the cat, who was attacked by dogs in a suspected case of intentional animal abuse, might be able to be discharged soon. Buddy was alert and exploring his cage, as he heals from surgery at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Officers say a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old allowed their dogs to attack Buddy. Both suspects surrendered to police.

“Initially, we were very cautiously optimistic that he would make a recovery but now we can say that he is in stable condition and just doing so great. Who would have thought?” said Gillian Kocher with the PSPCA.

Cards and donations have been pouring in for Buddy, who had been living outside at the time of the attack.

He will be discharged to a foster home.

