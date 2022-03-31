Orphaned owls recovering after being rescued

By Nicole Nalepa

KILLINGWORTH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut is home to beautiful wildlife, both in the air, on the ground, and in the water.

And every day there are trained rehabilitators who come together to help these animals when they need it most, just like the folks at ‘A Place Called Hope’ in Killingworth.

They specialize in caring for birds of prey, including these adorable orphaned great horned owls.

This month rehabilitators were called to save two babies who lost their mother to anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning, otherwise known as rat poison.

The weather that day made the rescue quite difficult, but ‘A Place Called Home’ reached out to the Guilford Fire Department and they responded right away.

Firefighters raised their ladders and were able to safely retrieve the two babies.

And thanks to their quick action, these orphaned great horned owls are doing much better.

