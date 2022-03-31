Ukrainian doctor living on Oahu prepares to head to Poland to work as medical volunteer

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu physician is getting ready to hit the front lines, helping refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Irina Crook is a doctor with Kaiser Permanente. On April 2 — which is also her 57th birthday – Crook will travel to the Poland-Ukraine border to work as a medical volunteer.

Crook is originally from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and her sister and 81-year-old mother recently fled to Poland.

Part of Crook’s time will be spent helping her family pick up the pieces as they stay with friends waiting for whatever comes next.

“This is so much bigger than my family. Four million Ukrainians, four million people, kids, older people,” Crook said.

“Imagine that you cross the border, and all this adrenaline rush. Then what do you do? Where do you get your next meal? Where do you sleep? There is charity, there is people, but there is so much more to be done. And the need is just beginning,” she added.

Crook will spend a month on the border and will be joined by her two children.

All donations will go towards providing medical supplies, clothing, food, and necessities for those affected in Ukraine.

