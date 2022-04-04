Drowning death of 4-year-old under investigation in Roswell

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — The Roswell Police Department is investigating the drowning death of a 4-year-old child late Saturday night.

RPD officials say Roswell E911 received multiple calls regarding a possible drowning at the community pool of the Park 83 apartments at 100 Calibre Creek Parkway around 8:25 p.m. Officers responded and found a 4-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool by family members and was unresponsive. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures.

The child was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to investigate. RPD’s preliminary information indicates that the child was among several other families having a social gathering at the communal clubhouse adjacent to the pool area. When the child had not been seen for a period of time, the family went to look for him and found him inside the pool, unresponsive.

This incident remains under investigation, but at this time, Roswell police say it appears to be a tragic accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.